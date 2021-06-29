Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,983,000 after buying an additional 181,862 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,152,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $305.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $316.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

