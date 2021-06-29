Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,387 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

