Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Ingles Markets worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 123.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

