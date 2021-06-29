SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 214,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.03.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.