Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,647 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after acquiring an additional 559,452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $73,200,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $49,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

WLTW stock opened at $231.37 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

