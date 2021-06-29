Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $173.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,720 shares of company stock worth $9,106,157. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.