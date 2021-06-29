PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,804 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000.

NYSE:PMX opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

