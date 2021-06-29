Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.18. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

