Gold Poker Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $20,610.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00046184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00136678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00166748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,613.42 or 1.00282699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

