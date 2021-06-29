SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.