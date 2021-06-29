Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $4.96 Million in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 346,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Navient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth about $35,524,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navient by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 926,836 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $3,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.