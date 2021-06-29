Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 12,779 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,716,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,509,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,678,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

OGE stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

