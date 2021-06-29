Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.29.

NASDAQ MU opened at $83.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

