South Dakota Investment Council Sells 67,565 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,565 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.20.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.