South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 70.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Quidel were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $127.07 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.72. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

