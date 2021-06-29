B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.31.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

