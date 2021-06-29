Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Hawaiian worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.