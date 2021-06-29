DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 77,270 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,163 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $102.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

