South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,250 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

