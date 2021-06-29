South Dakota Investment Council Has $112,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of MNST opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

