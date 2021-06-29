South Dakota Investment Council Acquires New Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000.
Shares of VC opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.19 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $147.55.
In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.
About Visteon
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.
