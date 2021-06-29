South Dakota Investment Council Acquires New Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000.

Shares of VC opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.19 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

