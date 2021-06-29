American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,668,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 269,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $78,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $477,018.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,520.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

