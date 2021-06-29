Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,590,675 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $86,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,333,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,610,000 after purchasing an additional 242,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Aflac stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,430 shares of company stock valued at $133,327. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.