South Dakota Investment Council Has $767,000 Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 185.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.07% of Coherus BioSciences worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,049,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,251 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CHRS stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

