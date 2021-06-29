Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 883 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $89,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBT opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $76.27.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.