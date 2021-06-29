Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1,916.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.89% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $82,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after buying an additional 161,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

