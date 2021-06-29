Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday. Compass Point lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

