iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in June

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.