BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 18,202 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,896 put options.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCRX stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.65.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

