WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 83.5% in June

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $81.26.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.