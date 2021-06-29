Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on July 30th

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £90.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.69. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 57.75 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 152.85 ($2.00).
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
