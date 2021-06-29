Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on July 30th

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £90.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.69. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 57.75 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 152.85 ($2.00).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

