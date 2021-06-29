Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MCL stock opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.70. Morses Club has a 12 month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £119.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Get Morses Club alerts:

In related news, insider Gary Marshall acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCL shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.