Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MCL stock opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.70. Morses Club has a 12 month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £119.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.
In related news, insider Gary Marshall acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).
Morses Club Company Profile
Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.
