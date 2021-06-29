Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

CGNT stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.55. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

