Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Herman Miller updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.580 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.52-0.58 EPS.

Herman Miller stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.48 and a beta of 1.34. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

