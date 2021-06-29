China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.83

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.832 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CIHKY opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Merchants Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.