Barclays PLC Acquires 15,146 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of NovoCure worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 3,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $222.81 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.73 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.