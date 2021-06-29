Barclays PLC Buys 176,728 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $11,549,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $14,063,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 149,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

