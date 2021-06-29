Barclays PLC Buys 20,980 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of PTC worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

