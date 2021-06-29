Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 380.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

