KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 255.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,258 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,209,000. Boston Partners raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,718,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,347 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NYSE KAR opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

