Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -232.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.87. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

