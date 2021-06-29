Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

