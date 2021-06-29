Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HALO opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.