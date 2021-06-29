Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Huntington Ingalls Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,428,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HII opened at $211.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

