Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 164.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11.

