Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of SCHR opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80.

