Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,213,096 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,213,096 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $93,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 19.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in IHS Markit by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.