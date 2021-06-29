Franklin Resources Inc. Has $96.55 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.74% of Insmed worth $96,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

