Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 309,807 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of McGrath RentCorp worth $102,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.