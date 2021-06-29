Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.22% of Spotify Technology worth $107,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,588,000 after buying an additional 232,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after acquiring an additional 552,550 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.48.

SPOT opened at $271.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $211.10 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

